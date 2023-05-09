The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Victory day. Telegraph, Russia out of missiles. China warns EU. Ursula in Kiev, Happy Festivus. U/1
Topic 954
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.