Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly Declares Itself Main Governing Body – Reports

The move will allow for a smother functioning of the Venezuelan legislature.

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly has declared itself the main governing body of the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to head of the Constituent Assembly Delcy Rodriguez, from this moment no branch of government can interfere or hinder with decisions of the new legislative body, El Universal newspaper reported.

“This law is the strongest instrument to eliminate violence, hatred and bigotry,” Rodriguez said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The National Constituent Assembly, a new legislative body with the power to amend the country’s constitution, was elected on July 30 amid mass protests across Venezuela, which resulted in 10 deaths on election day alone and overall claimed more than 120 lives since early April.

The Venezuelan opposition, as well as the European Union and the United States, among other countries, refused to recognize legitimacy of the Constituent Assembly.