“Useless Breathers” must wear masks.

By Reggie Selwyn

Many have astutely noted that facemasks are intended to be a symbol of conformity, compliance, and a muzzle against dissent.

There is another reason for the masks. They are a way for the elitists who are running the Covid fraud to sneer to the masses, “We’ll decide whether or not you get to breathe.”

Because in addition to regarding the masses as “useless eaters,” to the elite we are also “useless breathers.”

We know that masks reduce your blood’s oxygen level by up to 20% and raise CO2 levels in your body. Wearing masks all day also causes tooth decay, gum inflammation, periodontal disease and bad breath. Dr. Marc Sclafani, a Manhattan dentist, says gum disease caused by masks can lead to strokes and increases the risk for heart attacks.

Dr. James Meehan says masks are fueling a worldwide increase in bacterial pneumonia, fungal infections and facial rashes.

Dr. Russell Blaylock has noted that reduced oxygen levels from mask wearing can inhibit the immune system, encourage cancer and inflammation, cause headaches, loss of consciousness, possible brain damage and atherosclerosis with consequent heart attacks and strokes.

He also says that masks cause you to rebreathe your exhaled viruses and can cause concentration of viruses in the lungs and nostrils, even traveling from there to the brain.

Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson, MD, PhD, was censored from Youtube for voicing her opinion that the masks are dangerous. Medical Director of The London Neurology & Pain Clinic, Dr. Griesz-Brisson says the reduced oxygen can permanently destroy brain cells and accelerate cognitive decline. And she says that children are especially vulnerable to this:

“For children and adolescents, masks are an absolute no-no. Children and adolescents have an extremely active and adaptive immune system and they need a constant interaction with the microbiome of the Earth. Their brain is also incredibly active, as it has so much to learn. The child’s brain, or the youth’s brain is thirsting for oxygen. The more metabolically active the organ is, the more oxygen it requires. In children and adolescents every organ is metabolically active.”

“To deprive a child’s or an adolescent’s brain from oxygen, or to restrict it in any way, is not only dangerous to their health, it is absolutely criminal. Oxygen deficiency inhibits the development of the brain, and the damage that has taken place as a result CANNOT be reversed.”

“When in ten years, dementia is going to increase exponentially, and the younger generations couldn’t reach their god-given potential, it won’t help to say ‘we didn’t need the masks.’”

So decades of deliberately dumbing down the masses with TV, smartphones, media propaganda and schools that teach memorization instead of critical thinking, aren’t enough for the elitists. They want to dumb us down even more with mask-induced brain damage. In addition to damaging our immune and cardiovascular systems, our teeth, and making us more susceptible to cancer.

We already know that the globalists want to drastically reduce the world’s population. But it’s not just by means of health-damaging, unnecessary vaccines, enforced bankruptcy, GMOs, 5G radiation, poverty, lockdown-induced depression and suicides. It’s also by simply denying us oxygen with masks. Suffocation, cleverly masked as a public health measure to protect us from a “deadly virus.”

Reggie Selwyn writes about health and nutrition-related controversies.

