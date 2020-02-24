USA is pulling nukes out of Turkey

As reported earlier, Air Mobility Command’s C-17A Globemaster III arrived at Incerlik AB, Turkey from Sicily, Italy on February, 20 as part of US-led exercise Defender Europe 2020, Air Mobility Command officials said.

Five more C-17A Globemasters III arrived to Incerlik AB from Ramstein Air Base on February, 21. Our sources at Incerlik AB confirm that the presence of five additional transport aircraft is a clear evidence of getting the whole bulk of nukes (that are currently stored at Incerlik AB amid tensions in Syria) out to Germany, Poland and one of the Baltic states. Five nuclear bombs are to be transported to Poland and one of the Baltic states accordingly with the rest of the stock to be delivered to Germany.

This goes in line with an observatory flight over Turkey that will be carried out by Russian inspectors on February 25-28 as a means to verify the withdrawal of nuclear weapons. The inspection was declared by Sergei Ryzhkov, head of Russia’s National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center.

Besides, there’s a forward-deployed nuclear weapons storage depot for Defender Europe 2020 in Powidz.

