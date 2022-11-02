The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US troops in Ukraine, inspect weapons. Serbia warned, Russia or EU. Sweden, yes to NATO nukes. U/1
Topic 759
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
As the 300k new troops have to be trained before deployment this takes time. In the mean time Russia is bridging this time to slowly but surely destroying electricity grid until 300k troops are ready.
No simple stuff to operate these Patriot systems are dutch, french an amerian NATO personell. Pentagaad admitted boots on the ground,