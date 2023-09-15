in Latest, Video

US trip for Elensky. ATACMS, $24B for Ukraine. Biden Cafe Milano. Kim Jong Un, peacemaker list. U/1

313 Views 8 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US trip for Elensky. ATACMS, $24B for Ukraine. Biden Cafe Milano. Kim Jong Un, peacemaker list. U/1
Topic 1087

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The War on Western Marxism Part II | Democrat Ross Cameron | Civic Duty

Is China a Friend or Enemy of the New World Order?