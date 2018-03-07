in Breaking, Latest, News

BREAKING: US slaps NEW sanctions on North Korea over use of nerve gas

VX Nerve gas determined to be means of assassination of Kim Jong-un’s half brother in Malaysia in February 2017

Members of Malaysia's Hazmat team conduct a decontamination of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA 2) on February 26, 2017. © Manan Vatsyayana / AFP (courtesy RT.com)

US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert stated on 6 March the imposition of new severe sanctions against the Pyongyang government of Kim Jong-un, for the use of nerve gas in the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the leader’s half-brother, that took place last year. In a brutal attack, two women allegedly smeared the VX chemical agent on Jong-nam’s face in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, on February 13, 2017.

This was released almost at the same time as speculation started to increase on the success of existing sanctions, since North and South Korea have recently begun what appears to be an unprecedented rapprochement in their relations, even extending to the North’s expression of willingness to abandon its nuclear weapons arsenal, as reported by South Korean officials on Tuesday March 6th.

The level of sanctions is reported to be already so strict that anything new is almost symbolic at this point, and it remains to be seen what will come of the current talks.

