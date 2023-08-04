US-Saudi-Ukraine peace summit, doomed to fail

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I don’t buy the “Saudi Arabia is under a lot of pressure” thesis. The Saudis had no problem ignoring, shaming and defying Biden over his attempts to get them to increase oil production. They are obviously not afraid of the US.