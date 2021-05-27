US-Russia Summit. Russia’s Red Lines on Ukraine. Warns ‘Political-Military Union’ with China

US-Russia Summit Confirmed, Russia Sets Out Red Lines on Ukraine, Warns May Seek ‘Political-Military Union’ with China
Presidents of Russia and the United States will meet in Geneva on June 16
In accordance with the agreement, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Geneva on June 16. The two presidents will discuss the current status of and prospects for bilateral relations, strategic stability problems, as well as current issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in countering the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, Moscow, May 24, 2021
Интервью Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации С.В.Лаврова газете “Аргументы и факты”, Москва, 24 мая 2021 года
С.В.Лавров: За последние годы в российско-американских отношениях сложилась нездоровая ситуация. Накопилось немало “раздражителей”. Американцы проводят откровенно недружественную линию: вводят санкции, выдвигают в наш адрес бездоказательные обвинения, предпринимают другие враждебные шаги. Включая ничем не спровоцированные публичные выпады, об одном из которых Вы упомянули. Все это создает крайне токсичную атмосферу, препятствует налаживанию спокойного, профессионального диалога между нашими странами.
