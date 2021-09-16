The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US Nuclear Submarine Deal Enrages China and France, Deepens US Strategic Problems
News Topic 283
Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom Announcing the Creation of AUKUS
Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom Announcing the Creation of AUKUS | The White House
East Room 5:01 P.M. EDT PRIME MINISTER MORRISON: Well, good morning from Australia. I’m very pleased to join two great friends of freedom and of Australia: Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden. Today, we join our nations in a next-generation partnership built on a strong foundation of proven trust.
AUKUS to bring ‘nuclear-powered submarine fever’ across globe: Global Times editorial
The US and its allies are messing up the world. They are even touching the bottom line of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Here comes an interesting question: Who is more capable of withstanding the global chaos? China or them?
France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australia defence deal
PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) – France accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday of stabbing it in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump after Paris was pushed aside from a lucrative defence deal that it had signed with Australia for submarines.
Thank you Alexander
AUKUS is arse about. Australia is not really first, the US is and then comes the UK.
So the correct way to view this development (from Australia’s view) is
U SUKA.
I suppose that Iran is now entitled to acquire a few shiny new nuclear subs seeing as the old white colonialists will be getting theirs?