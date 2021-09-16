in Latest, Video

US Nuclear Submarine Deal Enrages China and France, Deepens US Strategic Problems

63 Views 6 Comments

US Nuclear Submarine Deal Enrages China and France, Deepens US Strategic Problems
Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom Announcing the Creation of AUKUS

Remarks by President Biden, Prime Minister Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom Announcing the Creation of AUKUS

East Room 5:01 P.M. EDT PRIME MINISTER MORRISON: Well, good morning from Australia. I’m very pleased to join two great friends of freedom and of Australia: Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden. Today, we join our nations in a next-generation partnership built on a strong foundation of proven trust.

AUKUS to bring ‘nuclear-powered submarine fever’ across globe: Global Times editorial

AUKUS to bring 'nuclear-powered submarine fever' across globe: Global Times editorial

The US and its allies are messing up the world. They are even touching the bottom line of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Here comes an interesting question: Who is more capable of withstanding the global chaos? China or them?

France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australia defence deal

France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australia defence deal

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) – France accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday of stabbing it in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump after Paris was pushed aside from a lucrative defence deal that it had signed with Australia for submarines.

Report

Alexander Mercouris

Masked Devil
Masked Devil
September 16, 2021

Thank you Alexander

AUKUS is arse about. Australia is not really first, the US is and then comes the UK.
So the correct way to view this development (from Australia’s view) is
U SUKA.

0
Reply
Gearóid
Gearóid
September 16, 2021

I suppose that Iran is now entitled to acquire a few shiny new nuclear subs seeing as the old white colonialists will be getting theirs?

0
Reply

They think they are heroes in a Hollywood film