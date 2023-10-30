in Latest, Video

US isolated in UN. Starlink in Gaza. Malta, Ukraine peace summit. Light vs Darkness. U/1

19 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US isolated in UN. Starlink in Gaza. Malta, Ukraine peace summit. Light vs Darkness. U/1
Topic 1132

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The EU ditched Russian gas for USA LNG and now the US cannot provide the valomes needed