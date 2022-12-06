The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US Intelligence community & conflict with Russia – Ray McGovern, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I don’t follow this….ZeroHedge has been explaining for years that there was no hack and that the Crowdstrike guy testified so. ZH has always implied it was Seth Rich (who was murdered in DC, but not robbed of anything) who likely downloaded and passed on the emails because he had access to the DNC servers.
Yes, it was Seth Rich, who worked for the Clinton’s and had the info. His murder was never investigated (as it should have been) and it was officially called a robbery gone wrong. But neither his wristwatch nor his wallet were stolen. Strange robbery.