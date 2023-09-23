“US has committed crimes against humanity and genocide in Syria” interview with Scott Bennett

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The US military occupation of the oil fields in north east Syria came under attack recently, and there were some who said it could foreshadow a US military withdrawal. However, the violence ceased, and the US supported Kurdish separatists are continuing to hide under the Pentagon’s wings.

The Obama created US-NATO attack on Syria for regime change began in 2011, but has failed. However, it was successful in destroying the country and preventing its recovery from an armed conflict utilizing terrorists supported by the US and its allies.

Neighboring Lebanon has been decimated, not by war, but by their political elite which have always been supported by the US, and the US has allowed a political stalemate to drag on without a President at the helm in Beirut.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Scott Bennett, former US Army Psychological Operations Officer, and State Department Counterterrorism Analyst. His insight provides a rare glimpse into what is happening behind the scenes, and where the region is headed.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): Violence began in Deir ez-Zor, in eastern Syria on August 27 when the US sponsored SDF arrested Ahmed al-Khubail, the commander of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council in Hasakah, along with his brother and four other commanders. Since then 50 SDF soldiers have been killed and civilians killed when the SDF shelled residential areas.

Is this the beginning of a US occupation withdrawal from Syria?

Scott Bennett (SB): In order to predict what future U.S. military-intelligence agency (CIA) operations are going to be conducted, it is essential to first review and analyze what is occurring in the U.S. orbit and international community. Simply stated, the world is in a state of slow divorce from the U.S. and its petrodollar, and is pulling out of the orbit of influence the U.S. has created since 1946, and accelerated into hyper drive after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990. What the U.S. most likely will do is begin igniting small fires around the world to create tension, chaos, and smoke in order to try and destabilize and increasingly multi-polar world. As psychotic as this may sound, it is the new ideology of the Zionist-fascist-neocolonial American Empire—which is now collapsing like Rome. So I would predict one of these “fires”, which is a figurative way of describing guerilla wars, color revolutions, coups, internal strife, “false flag” bombings (like was done in Lebanon), and destruction of international infrastructure (such as was done against the Nordstream pipelines and the Crimean bridge), is going to be in Syria. So I do not see the U.S. pulling out of Syria until the Democrats are overthrown, perhaps violently, by the American people in the coming year. Democrats and certain Republicans have become slaves to the bribes given them by the military industrial complex, and have no respect for other countries, international law, or the Constitution—they are instead consumed by lust and a desire for endless power in which they will try to continue to coerce, extort, and control other nations, peoples, and the natural resources in their land.

#2. (SS): President Trump ordered a Syrian withdrawal, but the Pentagon didn’t agree. Instead, the US military occupation force has controlled and confiscated the major energy resources in Syria, that of the Omar oil field, and the Conoco gas field. Electricity in Syria is produced from domestic oil and gas resources, but now Syrian civilians get just a few hours of electricity per day because the oil wells are confiscated.

In your opinion, is the US justified in stealing Syrian resources from the benefit of its citizens?

SB: One of the greatest errors and tragic demonstrations of either ignorance or weakness by President Trump was his allowing the U.S. to attack Syria for fake chemical weapons attacks—that never occurred—which were orchestrated by the British and their slaves the “White Helmets”, and their Israeli Mossad and CIA handlers. Trump was sorely ignorant of the international situation and the cultures of the world, and consequently allowed war hawk fanatics like John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, and General James Mattis to do whatever they wanted in the arena of Syria. Voices such as former Senator Dick Black (R-Virginia) and Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) attempted to share the truth about the situation in Syria, and how President Assad was not the monster the Zionists were attempting to re-define him as, but sadly it fell on deaf ears. Additionally, the U.S. invasion of Syria and establishing military personnel and posts to steal the oil from Syria, is a crime against humanity which demands prosecution by the international community and a resolution demanding the expulsion of the U.S. from Syria immediately. If this is not done by the United Nations, then this organization is truly another slave to the bribes and coercion of the United States and Britain and Israel.

#3. SS: The US military partner in Syria is the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since 2015. Since then, the SDF have ethnical cleansed the northeast of non-Kurds. Syrian Arabs and Christians had been the majority prior to 2015.

In your view, should the US government be promoting ethnic-cleansing in northeast Syria?

SB: Nothing the U.S. has ever done in Syria is anything other than a war crime. The bombing of Syria for fake chemical attacks that were theatrical “false flag” events orchestrated to lie and attempt to manipulate the world and specifically the U.S. and President Trump, is one of the greatest deceptions President Trump allowed to take place—and as a result, the U.S. actions can only be described as “crimes against humanity” and acts of genocide against the Syrian people.

#4. SS: Lebanon has been without a President for almost one year. The US Embassy in Lebanon exerts a great deal of influence on Lebanon politically and financially.

In your opinion, with the US agree upon and promote any presidential candidate, and who might that be?

SB: The U.S. and Israel no doubt conducted a miniature nuclear bombing against Lebanon a few years ago, and this act was designed to cast Lebanon into chaos. Additionally, the U.S. Zionists in Washington are always overthrowing political leaders in other nations in order to dominate the nation and steal its resources for worthless American dollars, and continue the “great SHELL GAME” which America has sadly become pathologically proficient at. (see: www.shellgamewhistleblower.com ) As we have also seen, the U.S. and its Zionist handlers have “selected” the American Presidents using voting machine technology that is easily manipulated into providing false numbers of votes in order to change the reality of elections. Most recently this was done when the American voting machines Dominion, Premier, and E.S. and S. were manipulated by a financial deal that involved Union Bank of Switzerland, where Robert Wolf, former Chairman of the Americas for UBS, entered into an agreement with the Chinese Communist Party, and Staple Street Capitol to manipulated these machines. This plot began in 2009, and resulted in the false election of Joe Biden and removal of Donald Trump. Of course we also now see the American government quickly degrading into a police state and fascist ideologues that are delusional with a “woke” agenda of rampant homosexuality, transgender LGBT, climate change religion, and other quasi-religious obsessions.

#5. SS: The US was surprised when Saudi Arabia and Iran repaired their relationship under a Chinese brokered deal. President Biden had asked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to pump more oil to lower US domestic gasoline prices, but MBS refused.

In your view, is Saudi Arabia moving beyond US directives, and acting independently? And, how does Washington react to that new policy?

SB: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China accomplished in a week what the U.S. secretly was opposed to for 50 years. Essentially China created the conditions and opportunity and motivation for Iran and Saudi Arabia to begin to move towards a peaceful co-existence. Additionally, the Chinese agenda of the “Belt and Road” initiative is another factor that promises more economic prosperity and socio-political stability, and this is echoed by the BRICS organization, and other newly evolving associations and agreements. The key factor behind the new developmental and collaborative work in the world is the fact that the United States is not participating. Instead, the U.S. seems to be becoming dangerously fanatical, unstable, and even mentally deranged in its political leadership. This would suggest that unless there is an uprising and revolution in America that completely changes its diplomatic and military agenda and redefines America with humility as a member of the family of nations and not an arrogant parent or slave master, then the violence, war, and conflict that the U.S. has been exporting since its great false flag self-inflicted attack on September 11, 2001, sadly might continue. But then again, God says, “Vengeance is mine saith the Lord, I shall repay.” And God is faithful to avenge the wrongs done to innocent blood.

Steven Sahiounie is a two-time award-winning journalist

