US government doctors: President Trump’s health “excellent”

The week after sensational speculations about the state of President Trump’s mental health were avidly circulating in the media after originating in Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff’s sensationalist and rumour packed book, the US medical authorities have announced that the President’s annual medical check has confirmed that the President is actually in rude health, both mentally and physically.

Here is how the Guardian reports the findings about President Trump’s mental health as announced by Ronny Jackson, a US navy doctor

The president did “exceedingly well”, scoring 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment which screens for illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. Jackson added: “He’s very sharp. He’s very articulate when he speaks to me and I’ve never known him to repeat himself around me. He says what he’s got to say. He speaks his mind. I’ve found no reason whatsoever to think the president has any issues whatsoever with his thought process.”

As for the state of President Trump’s physical health, here is what Dr. Jackson had to say about that

The president’s overall health is excellent. He had great findings across the board but his cardiac health stood out. Hands down he is in the excellent range … He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.

The doctors did find that President Trump is overweight and has a higher than ideal cholesterol. However steps are being taken to improve these with a better diet and more exercise.

On the subject of the President’s existing diet, here is what Dr. Jackson had to say

He’s gone to the White House now: he’s eating what the chefs are cooking for him. They’re cooking a healthier diet for him now and we’re going to continue to work on them, make that even healthier.

This comment confirms that the claim that the President is too frightened of being poisoned to eat anything but mass produced junk food prepared by MacDonald’s is nonsense.

Personally I found last week’s speculations about Donald Trump’s mental health – made at a distance principally by persons who have no qualifications to engage in them – frankly offensive.

There has been much uproar this week about certain words Donald Trump is supposed to have used in a private meeting in the Oval Office to describe certain countries which immigrants come from.

Scarcely anyone seems at all concerned that the President himself has denied making these comments, that other persons present at the meeting have denied hearing him say them, and that other comments supposedly made by him in an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal have now been confirmed by the recording of the interview to have been misquoted also.

It turns out that not only are certain people willing to spread stories about words he might have used but possibly didn’t in a private meeting in order to discredit him, but they are also willing to spread what have turned out to be utterly groundless speculations about the state of his mental health.

Donald Trump has in the past complained that no other President has been treated as badly as he has been. The last two weeks have provided further evidence of the extent to which that is true.