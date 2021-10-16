The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US Fails to Gatecrash Giant China-Russia Naval Exercise, Russian Navy Drives US Warship Away

News Topic 313

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters

Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. Hours later, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command called the Russian statement false and said the ships’ interaction was “safe and professional.”

China, Russia hold joint naval drill in Sea of Japan, display ‘higher level of trust, capability’

China, Russia hold joint naval drill in Sea of Japan, display ‘higher level of trust, capability’ The Nanchang large destroyer sails in the Sea of Japan during the China-Russia Naval Interaction-2021 joint drill in October.

Ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy during Joint Sea 2021 exercise worked in the Sea of Japan tasks to combat mine risk : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy during Joint Sea 2021 exercise worked in the Sea of Japan tasks to combat mine risk Home Structure Navy More in detail Combat ships and support vessels of the Russian Navy (Navy) and the Navy (Navy) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) began practical actions during Joint Sea 2021 naval exercise in the Sea of Japan.

Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident

Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report