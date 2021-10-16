The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
US Fails to Gatecrash Giant China-Russia Naval Exercise, Russian Navy Drives US Warship Away
News Topic 313
Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters
Russia says it pushed US destroyer from area near its waters
MOSCOW (AP) – Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Russian warship on Friday prevented a U.S. Navy destroyer from what it described as an attempt to intrude into Russia’s territorial waters in the Sea of Japan. Hours later, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command called the Russian statement false and said the ships’ interaction was “safe and professional.”
China, Russia hold joint naval drill in Sea of Japan, display ‘higher level of trust, capability’
China, Russia hold joint naval drill in Sea of Japan, display ‘higher level of trust, capability’
The Nanchang large destroyer sails in the Sea of Japan during the China-Russia Naval Interaction-2021 joint drill in October.
Ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy during Joint Sea 2021 exercise worked in the Sea of Japan tasks to combat mine risk : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Ships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy during Joint Sea 2021 exercise worked in the Sea of Japan tasks to combat mine risk
Home Structure Navy More in detail Combat ships and support vessels of the Russian Navy (Navy) and the Navy (Navy) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) began practical actions during Joint Sea 2021 naval exercise in the Sea of Japan.
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
Russian Defense Ministry summons US military attache over Sea of Japan destroyer incident
As the ministry emphasized, the unprofessional actions of the American crew were pointed out to the military attache since they grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the provisions of the Russia-US agreement on preventing incidents at sea and in airspace
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Seriously I don’t know why more people haven’t tried this, I work two shifts, 2 hours in the day and 2 in the evening…And i get surly a check of $12600 what’s awesome is I m working from home so I get more time with my kids.
Try it, you won’t regret it!…………. http://www.Newapp1.com
Amazing! I’ve been making $85 every hour since i started freelancing over the internet half a year ago… I work from home several hours daily and do basic work i get from this company that i stumbled upon online… I am very happy to share this work opportunity to you… It’s definetly the best job i ever had…Check it out here.. http://www.NetJob1.com
I made over $700 per day using my computer in part time. I recently got my 5th paycheck of $19632 and all i was doing is to copy and paste work online. this home work makes me able to generate more cash daily easily. simple to do work and regular income from this are just superb. Here what i am doing.
Try now……. http://Www.Paycash1.com