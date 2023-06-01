The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ursula, no ceasefire. Duda, Putin has not lost. OPEC cancels MSM? Newsmax, Moscow or Iowa. U/1
Topic 978
I missed this video when I looked for it earlier. I don’t know what I would do without you, your intelligent analyses and your saneness and connection to reality, to our culture and tradition and religion. Thank you for being there. May you be safe, I fear for you and all good people, as the West is going down in flames.
The news that South African BRICS conference will be relocated to China is misinformation originating from Reuters. Speaking to journalists today (Thur 01 Jun) in Capetown, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov described the suggestions as a hoax. From article in RT: He stated that the summit, which will include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will be held as agreed in Johannesburg at the end of August. “There is no other date today, and I don’t think that this topic needs to be spun any further,” Ryabkov said. The diplomat suggested that the false reports were an attempt… Read more »