Ursula, 100K was ‘estimation.’ NYT event hosts FTX Bankman-Fried and Elensky. EU threatens Musk. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ursula, 100K was ‘estimation.’ NYT event hosts FTX Bankman-Fried and Elensky. EU threatens Musk. U/1
Alex Christoforou

Jarno P
December 1, 2022

“More than 100,000 Ukrainian military officers have been killed so far,” von der Leyen claimed on Wednesday

So Ursula Gertrud Albrecht aka von der CRAZY “estimated” that “more than”, but in her words that 100K IS factual at least.

This is NOT estimation
“More than 100,000”

Estimation would have been:
“MAYBE more than 100,000”
“POSSIBLE more than 100,000”

“have been killed” doesn’t mean died AND wounded LOL

Where have those idiots like vd-CRAZY learn to lie in everything ? In her FOUR Bilderberg meetings or from this WEF jew…

