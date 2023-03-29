in Latest, Video

UN fail. Macron crackdown. Elensky fears US political change. Orthodox monks attacked, evicted. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

UN fail. Macron crackdown. Elensky fears US political change. Orthodox monks attacked, evicted. U/1
Alex Christoforou

15 Comments
Diana
Diana
March 29, 2023

I loved the Chinese journalist tying the UN official up in knots. Would have liked to hear more of his intervention.

penrose
penrose
Reply to  Diana
March 29, 2023

Great, wasn’t it? Time for the liars to face up to the truth.

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
Reply to  Diana
March 30, 2023

Yes, loved it!

penrose
penrose
March 29, 2023

Alex, you have to pay more attention to dates and nations. I thought for a minute honesty made a comeback. 🙂

penrose
penrose
Reply to  penrose
March 30, 2023

Of course, I understand it was a deliberate method of presentation which was very effective. 🙂

penrose
penrose
March 29, 2023

It’s really a shame that the Crimeans can now go about their business of conquering the world without being observed by American drones.

Al. V
Al. V
March 29, 2023

All we see these days to me has a name: wefrule.

Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
March 29, 2023

These WEF leaders have apparently found a way to screw money out of the population even if they are hated. I read today that in France you cannot insult the President and a woman has been arrested for calling Macron a ‘moron’ on social media, and she has been fined 15,000 euros. Given the number of people who hate him – he must be raking in the money!

penrose
penrose
Reply to  Anna Cornelia
March 29, 2023

The French bureaucrats who go along with this garbage must be lowlifes indeed.

Bonami1776
Bonami1776
Reply to  Anna Cornelia
March 30, 2023

Yes I saw that, perhaps a group should get together and see if they can negotiate a bulk rate and really have an Insult field day!

Bart
Bart
March 29, 2023

It was disappointing to see that Alex’s Estonian interns were able to sabotage him with some bogus quotes concerning the French demonstrators. No doubt he has learned a lesson not to make fun of Kaja Kallas in the future, as she has a potent group of undercover agents right there in Greece.

Carol Davidek Waller
Carol Davidek Waller
March 30, 2023

Lloyd Austin is a Raytheon pimp who performed poorly on his previous commands.
Scratch a German, find a neoNazi?

JarnoP
JarnoP
Reply to  Carol Davidek Waller
March 30, 2023

CLOWN

NIGGER-CLOWN_Defense-Secretary_Lloyd-Austin.jpg
charles smith
charles smith
March 30, 2023

An important subtlety is not being discussed. It is not macron who is attacking the demonstrators, it is some uniformed police figures. The average police officer returns to home after work and has to face family and friends. Family and friends who despise the police attacks. The children of French Police must face their schoolmates. I suspect that those uniformed figures, so passionately attacking, were put in front line position to attack because they will not face French family and friends. What needs to happen is that some of the attackers be captured and their identities be revealed. I suspect… Read more »

JarnoP
JarnoP
March 30, 2023

‘They Started Calling Me Joe Bidenopoulos… I’m Not Joking’ – Biden During Greek Independence Day Reception

biden-pedophile_2.jpg
