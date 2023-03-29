The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
UN fail. Macron crackdown. Elensky fears US political change. Orthodox monks attacked, evicted. U/1
I loved the Chinese journalist tying the UN official up in knots. Would have liked to hear more of his intervention.
Great, wasn’t it? Time for the liars to face up to the truth.
Yes, loved it!
Alex, you have to pay more attention to dates and nations. I thought for a minute honesty made a comeback. 🙂
Of course, I understand it was a deliberate method of presentation which was very effective. 🙂
It’s really a shame that the Crimeans can now go about their business of conquering the world without being observed by American drones.
All we see these days to me has a name: wefrule.
These WEF leaders have apparently found a way to screw money out of the population even if they are hated. I read today that in France you cannot insult the President and a woman has been arrested for calling Macron a ‘moron’ on social media, and she has been fined 15,000 euros. Given the number of people who hate him – he must be raking in the money!
The French bureaucrats who go along with this garbage must be lowlifes indeed.
Yes I saw that, perhaps a group should get together and see if they can negotiate a bulk rate and really have an Insult field day!
It was disappointing to see that Alex’s Estonian interns were able to sabotage him with some bogus quotes concerning the French demonstrators. No doubt he has learned a lesson not to make fun of Kaja Kallas in the future, as she has a potent group of undercover agents right there in Greece.
Lloyd Austin is a Raytheon pimp who performed poorly on his previous commands.
Scratch a German, find a neoNazi?
CLOWN
An important subtlety is not being discussed. It is not macron who is attacking the demonstrators, it is some uniformed police figures. The average police officer returns to home after work and has to face family and friends. Family and friends who despise the police attacks. The children of French Police must face their schoolmates. I suspect that those uniformed figures, so passionately attacking, were put in front line position to attack because they will not face French family and friends. What needs to happen is that some of the attackers be captured and their identities be revealed. I suspect… Read more »
