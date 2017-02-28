Ukrainian fascists continue to operate a website encouraging assassinations and terrorism

The website is the Ukrainian version of the vile websites promoting the vile deeds of ISIS. It has all ready led to assassinations, yet the west remains silent.

Of the many evil exercises in social engineering to be implemented by the fascists of the 1930s and 1940s, the idea that civilians had an obligation to ‘turn in’ enemies of the state and inversely face penalties for sheltering the targets of fascist regimes, remains one of the most eerie.

The current fascist regime in Kiev has implemented similar techniques. This time they are using the internet to encourage violence and terrorism. A hateful website called Mirotvorets has been operating in Ukraine since 2014.

The website seeks to list ‘enemies of Ukraine’ which in reality means anyone who opposes the fascist regime. The website is directly linked to the assassinations of former Rada member representing the no defunct Party of regions, Oleg Kalashnikov.

The website is also blamed for the killing of writer Oles Buzina in 2015. Both individuals had their full private addresses published on the website shortly before they were assassinated.

In addition to listing the names and personal details of individuals considered to be enemies of the fascist regime, the website if filled with racist images and threatening posts about Russian people, in addition to blasphemous tirades against the Russian Orthodox Church and its followers.

Mirotvorets is the neo-Nazi equivalent of the various ISIS propaganda websites that continue to blight the internet. Filled with images glorying death, blaspheming religious people, naming targets for assassinations and calming to be a kind of righteous death cult, apart from the language of the website, there is no discernible difference with those which seek to promote the ISIS agenda.

Unlike ISIS websites which western leaders often pay lip service towards condemning, almost nothing from European and North American leaders has been said about Mirotvorets.

This website, which I refuse to link due to its vile and dangerous content, must be shut down. It is not a matter of free speech but of public safety. It is nothing but a hit-list designed to radicalise people living in Ukraine. It is an unambiguous glorification of terrorism.

Something must be said and something must be done. Just where is the so-called ‘international community’?