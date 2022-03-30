The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine’s proposal to Russia, key points. Update 1
TASS: Beijing praises Russian-Chinese cooperation in resisting hegemony – Commenting on the most recent round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey’s Istanbul, Wang Wenbin noted “positive signals” demonstrated by both parties – BEIJING, March 30. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China in the sphere of security and regarding measures to resist global hegemony has no boundaries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday. “The cooperation between Russia and China has no boundaries. It regards our bilateral measures on maintaining peace and security as well as joint steps to resist hegemony,” the diplomat said at a press… Read more »
Personally I think the Ukraine should be ” NO MORE “, Crimea is back in Russia where it belongs, no 15 year moritoriam it’s a done deal, I am amazed that Russia has given the West ( US) something to twist and go with, after those videos of those POWs being executed these Nazis should be given no quarter.