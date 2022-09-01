Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny to become Zelensky’s “successor”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Earlier, the Ukrainian press reported that the president’s office intends to remove Zaluzhny from the post of commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. Telegram channels publish information that the office of the President of Ukraine was trying to find candidates for this post, and the SBU was monitoring Zaluzhny. But US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink allegedly banned any action against the head of the armed forces.

Observers believe that after the war, the popular general could become the successor to the current head of state, Vladimir Zelensky.

Zaluzhny is considered a patriot and called an experienced combat officer. He proved his leadership qualities and military savvy. It was largely thanks to general Zaluzhny that Ukraine withstood.

There were disagreements between Zelensky and Zaluzhny, in particular, because of the sensational order of the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ban those liable for military service from leaving their place of residence without the permission of the military registration and enlistment office.

As Zaluzhny explained, after the publication of the order, numerous manipulations, discrepancies and illegal actions to prevent the movement of citizens began to be observed, which became the basis for discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military-political leadership of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine claimed that this July order was not agreed with him and instructed to cancel it.

“I promise the people to look into this. And I ask the General Staff not to make such decisions without me in the future,” Zelensky said at the time.

Zelensky, at the expense of the story with the sensational order, tried to demonstrate that he is a brilliant strategist.

Later, the Western media began to criticize Zelensky, a whole series of such materials was published. In particular, the German newspaper Die Welt, the American website The Grayzone, The New York Times, the Sky News Australia TV channel and the American National Review magazine accused the Ukrainian president of unwillingness to cooperate, corruption in Ukraine, the depletion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and their mobilization at the expense of those convicted of serious crimes.

In the West, now, apparently, they are betting on Zaluzhny. Judging by media reports and sources, the West is now seriously considering Zaluzhny to replace the current president.

Zaluzhny has connections with the Pentagon and a high level of loyalty to the American authorities. He is more of a military man than a politician, and, probably, the West expects that it will be easier to manipulate him. Westerns politicians believe that he will pay more attention to the military component in the activities of Ukraine.

