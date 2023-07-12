The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine’s Bad Day: New Attack Fails, Heavy Losses, Leopard 2s, Bradleys Lost, Rus Captures 1 Bradley; Vilnius Summit Disappoints, NATO Turns Back on Ukraine
Sergey Shoigu (Russian Defense Minister) told reporters on the 11th July, that Kiev forces have lost over 26,000 troops and more than 3,000 pieces of military hardware, including 21 fighter jets, five helicopters, 1,244 tanks and other armoured vehicles, including 17 German-made Leopard tanks, five French-made AMX-10 RC tank destroyers and 12 American-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, since the start of “the spring counteroffensive” on June 4th 2023.
Ukraine has suffered a total military annihilation, at the hands of the Russian, in their much touted “spring counteroffensive”. A sane man would sue for peace after this humiliation, but not Zelenskyy!