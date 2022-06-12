Ukraine Should Admit Defeat NOW! Says Top U.S Military Leader

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Despite all the effusive praise the brave Ukrainian military has received in the western press, extolling all the humiliating defeats the Ukrainians have dealt the Russians, the reality on the ground appears to be entirely in Russia’s favor. And that reality was acknowledged on a recent Council of Foreign Relations Zoom call by retired lieutenant general and former deputy commander of United States European Command Stephen Twitty, who told the other neocons on the call that Ukraine simply cannot win this war and needs to sue for peace as soon as possible.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss.
That is what I do.. http://Www.Profit97.Com