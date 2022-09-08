The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Reportedly Ends Kherson Offensive, Switches to Kharkov; Putin Blames EU for Gas Crisis, Hails Russian Economy
MoA – Ukraine Loses Soldiers – Europe Its Economies – All For No Gain
When the Ukraine launched its Kherson ‘counteroffensive’ on August 29 I was pretty aghast and judged that it was destined to fail: To break the reinforced Russian lines now would have taken more troops than were available. I am sure that the Ukrainian military knew that this offensive would fail.
Eastern Economic Forum plenary session
The event was also attended by Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Caretaker Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrain, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu.
