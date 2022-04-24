The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Reported Considering Withdrawals in Northern Donbass Because of Heavy Russian Shelling
22.34 “If they accept their position is untenable…Ukraine should negotiate some kind of truce so they can pull all their troops out of Donbas…..perhaps they can create a more defendable line further West.”
Alex, one doesn’t allow one’s enemy to “pull out all their troops” so they can “create a more defendable line elsewhere”, lol.
You should sign up to both the Alexanders Locals channel, then you can tell him that directly, and you would get a response..
Mr. Mercouris presents an laudable summation of the conflict, expressing genuine concern for the Ukrainian troops and civilians suffering terrible losses as a result of the government’s refusal to concede defeat when obviously there is no other possible outcome, and ultimately blaming Western authorities for their recalcitrance at every stage. Beyond the military battles that Russia undoubtedly will win, the specter of a terrorist insurgency looms ahead and already has been demonstrated through false flag ops, portending a horrendous degradation of life and another momentous failure of human relations toward peace and reconciliation. Sadly, it appears the war will go… Read more »