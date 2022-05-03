The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Rejects Negotiations with Russia, Demands ‘Total Surrender’, Russia Continues Donbass Offensive
I have said it before and I make no apology for saying it again, Russia as up to now, played a long game, so what should Russia do, carry on in the same vein or take the conflict to another stage IE; Russia should now take a full on war footing and leave no doubt about what will happen, smash the Ukraine so that nothing is left to negotiate about, Zelensky is not running the show and forget about him, otherwise the West will push and push if Russia shows any reluctance to go all out.
No doubt Putin is being pressured from inside Russia to escalate. Don’t forget he is a judo master.
These actions by the West could not be a “mistake” and this intransigence, belligerence, and absolute determination to fight on in the face of massive losses and obviously hopeless odds, can only have an ulterior motive that is being forced upon the Ukrainian authorities (puppets). I find it unimaginable such motive would be merely the purpose of updating the military equipment and stocks of the Western nations and NATO. I also doubt the Western powers want to escalate to WWIII involving all of Europe and beyond. Perhaps the ultimate objective of the Neo-con dictators is to clear out most of… Read more »
Correct..How did this neocon virus or cancer worm it’s way into the heart of the US establishment?
I wonder, NATO goads Russia into invading Ukraine. NATO expects ‘shock and awe’ tactics. Russia does not use shock and awe tactics and this confuses NATO, but at least Russia is engaged – win. Now the goal, by refusing to negotiate, is to goad Russia into doing as you suggest Alexander, and that is to change tactics to a full force attack. I believe this is exactly what the West wants Putin to do, as I have a feeling that many of the weapons being sent, are being held outside Ukraine. This may turn out to be the answer to… Read more »
The neCons/neolibs hatred for Russia is off the scale, they blame Putin and Russia for the geopolitical defeat in Syria, and they actually still believe in the phoney story about Russian interference, and they do not care how many Ukrainians die in this proxy war, a war Ukraine has No chance of winning, and like the Roman senator who began every speech with, “Carthage must be destroyed”, the neocons/neolibs, have a similar mantra when it comes to Russia..Elensky has had is order’s from his masters in Washington, if he deferred from it, he would probably be thrown to the Azov… Read more »
Some people say there can’t be Nazis in Ukraine because Zelensky is a Jew.
This suggests that no Jewish person has ever betrayed their Jewish heritage.
Remind them of George Soros, a Hungarian Jew who made his financial start in WWII.
He would report other Jewish families to the Nazis; then would wait nearby while the Nazis took the Jewish family away: and go in and rob the house.