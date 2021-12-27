in Latest, Video

Ukraine President Zelensky accuses former President Poroshenko of treason

The Duran: Episode 1175

Ukrainian authorities accuse Petro Poroshenko of having helped pro-Russian separatists sell coal to Kyiv.

KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. Arseny Yatsenyuk, a former prime minister of Ukraine, on Friday warned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky against prosecuting his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko. Going through with Poroshenko’s arrest will have “irreparable consequences” for Zelensky, Yatsenyuk said on Twitter.

The Duran

Taking in the wash
Taking in the wash
December 27, 2021

Yet another CIA asset hung out to dry.

1
Reply
