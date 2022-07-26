in Latest, Video

Ukraine Kherson Attack Routed, Zelensky’s Political Position ‘At Risk’, China Gives US ‘Strongest Ever’ Warning on Taiwan

768 Views 22 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukraine Kherson Attack Routed, Zelensky’s Political Position ‘At Risk’, China Gives US ‘Strongest Ever’ Warning on Taiwan
News Topic 562

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

22 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Terry R
Terry R
July 26, 2022

Excellent analysis as usual by Alexander of current events pertaining to Ukraine. I have an additional bit of information pertaining to its economy. This regards the country’s exchange rate. Before the 2014 coup it was 8 UAH to USD. Over last 8 years it has been pegged to around 28 UAH/USD rising to just under 30 UAH/USD since the SMO in Feb this year. Well on the 21 July the currency was devalued to 36.7 UAH/USD. That was a huge fall and reflects Ukraine’s current insolvency, its likely fall in GDP of 30% this year and its inflation rate of… Read more »

Last edited 2 hours ago by Terry R
0
Reply
permiegirl
permiegirl
July 26, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.Profit97.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by permiegirl
0
Reply
Macko
Macko
July 26, 2022

Unfortunately Ukraine has been living a culture of entitlement, though not held by the majority it is still held by a large portion of their population. When you think about it, it is the west that is exploiting this culture of entitlement by promising something that any other culture would have long rejected and it is costing the Ukrainians dearly.

0
Reply

China warns White House, Pelosi stirring up trouble. EU passport for Russian military jet. Update 1

Lavrov explains Odessa. Ursula’s new gas plan, Nigeria to the rescue. Boris will return. Update 2