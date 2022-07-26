The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Kherson Attack Routed, Zelensky’s Political Position ‘At Risk’, China Gives US ‘Strongest Ever’ Warning on Taiwan
Excellent analysis as usual by Alexander of current events pertaining to Ukraine. I have an additional bit of information pertaining to its economy. This regards the country’s exchange rate. Before the 2014 coup it was 8 UAH to USD. Over last 8 years it has been pegged to around 28 UAH/USD rising to just under 30 UAH/USD since the SMO in Feb this year. Well on the 21 July the currency was devalued to 36.7 UAH/USD. That was a huge fall and reflects Ukraine’s current insolvency, its likely fall in GDP of 30% this year and its inflation rate of… Read more »
Unfortunately Ukraine has been living a culture of entitlement, though not held by the majority it is still held by a large portion of their population. When you think about it, it is the west that is exploiting this culture of entitlement by promising something that any other culture would have long rejected and it is costing the Ukrainians dearly.