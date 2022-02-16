The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
‘Ukraine Invasion Day’ Arrives with No Invasion, Russians Mock West, Scholz Hints at Concessions, Exodus from Kiev Continues
News conference following Russian-German talks
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Federal Chancellor, ladies and gentlemen, It is a pleasure to welcome the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany in the Kremlin. Mr Scholz is visiting Russia for the first time as head of the German government.
Western media tried hard to trigger war in Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry
“For the first time ever in the history of humanity not only a suspect aggressor country, but also a potential victim country in the American media show both denied all plans, stubbornly dictated by the Anglo-Saxon mass media,” Maria Zakharova said
Top finance watchdog urges west to ‘think twice’ about Russia sanctions
The chair of the world’s most powerful financial watchdog has called on global leaders to “think twice” before imposing crippling sanctions on Russia, warning that the most punishing penalties run the risk of undermining global financial stability.
I spoke to a Telegraph Journalist today (Roland Oliphont) who suggested that the reason there was no invasion today (Wednesday) is that Putin didn’t invade to keep the West off balance!
And that the Russians had allowed intelligence to leak to the West that an invasion was planned as part of the ruse.