The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine, FBI & Twitter. Crimea, Fabergé line. Rasmussen, NATO plan. Baerbock, Brazil beans. U/1
Topic 985
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Mrs. “strip club” had the GrayZone banned from a conference in Portugal. I guess she must have been in between shopping sprees to even notice.
It is not just twitter. I have been censored from commenting on Yahoo because of my Ukraine views…
How long before the “new” Budonov celebrates his retirement with the “old” Budonov?