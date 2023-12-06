in Latest, Video

Ukraine Endgame: Congress: No Funds, Zaluzhny Refuses Resign; Ukr Defences Crumble; Putin in UAE

Alexander Mercouris

James White
James White
December 6, 2023

Republicans, even the war mongers have finally realized that Ukraine is Biden’s war. Defunding Biden’s wars is within their power. And the Ukraine war is already lost. The House majority ensures that no spending bill passes unless and until one man, Mike Johnson approves of it. One thing that may not be apparent is that Democrats are committed to the open border. If they stop now, they risk losing the political capital from immigrants that they hope and pray will make them future voters. Republicans can and will hold the White House hostage over the open border. They can continue… Read more »

platon
platon
December 7, 2023

I have to say that had Zelensky not played piano duets with another fellow using their penises, not that long ago, orders from him about anything might now have been taken more seriously

