Ukraine demands that US and EU stop buying oil products from countries that refine Russian oil

Ukraine demands that US and EU stop buying oil products from countries that refine Russian oil

By Olga Samofalova Ukraine has demanded that the US and Europe stop buying oil products by countries that use and process Russian oil like India despite…

Tom Welsh
Tom Welsh
September 1, 2023

And I demand that Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak come to my home every morning, humbly apologise for their personal appearance, moral degradation, and revolting habits, cook me a four-course breakfast, and present me with $10,000.

Not going to happen, is it?

Rodmac41
Rodmac41
Author
Reply to  Tom Welsh
September 1, 2023

Of course not but I do find their ( Ukrainian) hypocrisy breathtaking as they make money every day transiting Russian oil and gas.
Elensky is hilarious,he puts the polite Oliver Twist in the Dicken’s novel to shame as at least he said as a request ‘Please Sir! Can I have some more and Elensky just makes more and more demands.

G2mil
G2mil
Reply to  Rodmac41
September 1, 2023

The Russian oil goes through Ukraine, is refined in Romania, and that fuel sold to Ukraine. Business is business.

Jdog
Jdog
September 1, 2023

The government of Ukraine is under the mistaken impression that they are players.
They are not players, they are disposable tools the west is using to further their evil goals. As Ukraine becomes weaker, the west becomes increasingly disinterested in its fate. What is ironic is that Putin actually cares more about the fate of Ukraine than all the western leaders combined.

Jarno P
Jarno P
September 1, 2023

“Ukraine demands”

Rolling-on-the-Floor-Laughing.gif
