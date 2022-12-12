The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Bakhmut Defences Crumble, Russia Claims Advances Across Donbass, Serbia Readies for War, Merkel Discredited
The only reference I could find is this one by the BBC
By Elsa Maishman and James Gregory
BBC News
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has met his national security council as tensions rise in Kosovo between the authorities there and ethnic Serbs.
On Saturday a stun grenade was thrown at EU police in north Kosovo, where Serbs form a majority, and local police exchanged fire with unknown groups.
Ethnic Serbs set up road blocks after Kosovan police were deployed in a dispute over car number plates.
Serbia refuses to recognise Kosovo as an independent state.
the bridge is at 48.647702, 37.990889
these prospective defensive lines are WEST of Bakhmut, not East
Talking about the mondk agreements is futile they were implemented to save the coup otherwise donbas would have broken away and with much of Ukrainian economy. Obama being Soros puppet had his minions create the revolution and coup. Merkel as you said had a good relation with Obama and in doing so followed his instructions never forget that Ukraine has been the heart of the Soros empire since 1990