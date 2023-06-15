The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukr Offensive Stuck, Rus DefMin Claims 7.5k Ukr Casualties in 10 days, Big Missile Strike; Rus Economy to Grow 2% 2023, Rus Restores Trade Links with Cuba
Never forget that the Ukrainian army was supposedly trained to NATO “standards”. What this means is that they’re nothing the Russians need to fear.