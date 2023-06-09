The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukr Offensive Standstill, Leo2 Tanks Destroyed, Heavy Losses, No Ground Taken; US Alarmed Over Biden Admin Standing, China-Russia Increase Military Ties
Topic 871
The US and NATO are planning on sacrificing Ukraine all together. Their agenda is to do as much damage to Russia and east Ukraine as they can, and then when it is at the point where Ukraine is going to be over run, to invade western Ukraine and to claim western Ukraine territories for Poland and Hungary thereby advancing NATO borders closer to Russia. IMO, Russia should tell NATO this is grounds for war with NATO. NATO is now at its weakest point, and Russia should take advantage of the situation. Defeat NATO now before it has a chance to… Read more »
From what I am learning from e.g., Andrei Martyanov, I am sure that is what Russia is going to do – although they might continue doing the draw-the-enemy-in attrition game on whatever troops NATO decides to send in. Andrei said a long time ago that the objectives were to demilitarise & denastify Ukr, and demilitarise NATO.
Exactly as the Chinese did with Ursula, I’m expected to see Mr Blinked on a long queue at touristic gate departures at Beijing airport.