in Latest, Video

Ukr Offensive Has Failed, Rus Army Grows 335K Men, Rus Attacking All Fronts; Yellen: Oil Price Cap ‘Not Working’

510 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Ukr Offensive Has Failed, Rus Army Grows 335K Men, Rus Attacking All Fronts; Yellen: Oil Price Cap ‘Not Working’
Topic 983

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CBDC – The Race To Replace Cash