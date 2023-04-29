UK: West Must Double Down Even if Ukr Offensive Fails, Medvedev: Russia Will Go Full Victory

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Zelensky has demanded that any negotiation must return Ukraine borders to 1991 status.
Medvedev has gone one better by insisting that Russian returns Ukraine borders to 1990 status.