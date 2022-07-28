in Latest, Video

UK sanctions UK citizen. Blinken begs Lavrov, offers swap. Medvedev’s two maps. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

UK sanctions UK citizen. Blinken begs Lavrov, offers swap. Medvedev’s two maps. Update 1
Alex Christoforou

InnerCynic
InnerCynic
July 28, 2022

Blinken must be inadvertently admitting that a meat head drug addicted fool of a ball player is somehow the moral equivalent of a killer. I dont see the Russians taking the bait.

Ravi
Ravi
July 28, 2022

Please don’t be harsh on Liz Truss for her reaction to the fainting of the moderator. It is just a normal human reaction. There are many other things you can castigate her on, but this is not fair.

waine
waine
July 28, 2022

The UK is going down the tubes and lashing out at anyone they see as a threat, real jurnos are on the list, this guy won’t be the first or the last, ordinary citizens will face the same actions if they show any opposition to what the elite are doing in the name of “DEMOCRACY”

Jon
Jon
July 28, 2022

Blinken is an open society member his motives are you please his emperor

