UK police drop Andrew investigation. Royal Family exile Andrew
London police to take ‘no further action’ on sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew after review
Police in the UK have dropped an investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew, telling the British media that they decided not to proceed after studying a civil case filed by accuser Virginia Giuffre. London’s Metropolitan police announced that it concluded its third review of the sexual abuse case involving Prince Andrew, and would be taking “no further action.”
Prince Andrew has ‘no way back’ into public life as family ‘block royal return’
