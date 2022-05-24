in Latest, Video

UK Media Says Russia ‘Close to Major Victory’ in Donbass, Western Unity Crumbles in Davos

1.1k Views 14 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

UK Media Says Russia ‘Close to Major Victory’ in Donbass, Western Unity Crumbles in Davos
News Topic 505

Henry Kissinger: Ukraine must give Russia territory

Veteran US statesman Henry Kissinger has urged the West to stop trying to inflict a crushing defeat on Russian forces in Ukraine, warning that it would have disastrous consequences for the long term stability of Europe.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
May 24, 2022
Rate this article :
     

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. that is what I do.. http://www.incomehd.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
-1
Reply

Biden escalates tensions with China. One step closer to conflict in South Pacific

The WW III that Biden and All Other Neocons Are Leading U.S. Toward