UK FM Liz Truss Moscow Trip Turns to Farce, Lavrov Gives Stern Lecture in Reply

https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1797897/

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
February 11, 2022
And I thought the German dimwits Ursula von der Leyen and Baerbock were BAD….Liz Truss Outclassed them both tenfold, in a negative way of course.

