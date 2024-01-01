in Latest, Video

UK final warning to Yemen. Ukraine shells Donetsk. Russia hunts Kraken. Bankman-Fried, no 2nd trial Topic 1196

20 Views 3 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LillyGreenwood
LillyGreenwood
January 1, 2024

I make money from home using Facebook. Last month, I received $22,000 for doing a simple home job. I only work 4 to 5 hours per day on Facebook in my spare time. Everyone can easily earn more money from home. To get started, simply go to this website and follow the instructions. Details can be found on this website….
.
.
More Details this Link——-——-⫸ http://tinyurl.com/3fkkms82

Last edited 43 minutes ago by LillyGreenwood
-1
Reply
Crass
Crass
January 1, 2024

Alex was asking, which secret European country is going to join with the UK and USA, in attacking the Houthi movement in Yemen. 

I reckon the Netherlands, but it could also be Germany, as it is been kept secret.

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Crass
2
Reply
Crass
Crass
January 1, 2024

 Rest in peace, John Pilger (1939-2023). 

A great Journalist and documentary maker, that will be sadly missed.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Crass
0
Reply

Bolton calls for US strike against Iran and regime change

France completes withdrawal from Niger