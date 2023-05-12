in Latest, Video

UK escalation, Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

UK escalation, Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine
The Duran: Episode 1583

The Duran

Jarno P
Jarno P
May 12, 2023

British Khazarian (jewish) ‘royal’ family is getting nervous and will continue to escalate until they are all DEAD and UK is no more.

Commit
Commit
Reply to  Jarno P
May 12, 2023

Windsors deserve fate of Romanovs.

Jarno P
Jarno P
May 12, 2023

World largest Nuclear submarine Belgorod with (6) Poseidon UNSTOPPABLE Doomsday underwater drone, up to 500 meters high highly radioactive Tsunami, Britain and large part of Western Europe is gone for hundreds of years.

Someone really want that in Europe, or care about it others than jews ?

Jarno P
Jarno P
May 12, 2023

It’s time for Russia say, enough is ENOUGH

penrose
penrose
May 12, 2023

The “Collective West” is committing suicide. No need to waste good Russian missiles on them. Just wrap up the Ukraine problem.

