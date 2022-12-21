U.S. Congress Prepares to Declare War Against Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The Hill newspaper headlined on December 21st “Congress aims to label Russia ‘Aggressor State’ instead of state sponsor of terrorism”, and reported that

Congressional leadership is working to quickly introduce a bill condemning Russia as an “Aggressor State” amid plans for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Washington on Wednesday.

The designation would provide the president new sanctions authorities to target Russian officials; however a House GOP aide called it a “half-baked” response to Zelensky’s demand that the U.S. designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

The state sponsor of terrorism label would isolate Moscow internationally and compel the U.S. to impose costs on countries engaging with the Kremlin.

The Biden administration has rejected that effort, saying it would tie the hands of the U.S. in engaging with Russia generally and box in the administration on any diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Casting the issue as “Russia is an aggressor state,” is preparatory for Congress to declare war against Russia as America declared war against Japan on 8 December 1941, the “Declaration of State of War Against Japan”, which Constitutionally brought America into WW II. Casting the issue as being instead “Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism” would be preparatory for Congress to declare war against Russia as Congress avoided doing even when it slimily voted to authorize President G.W. Bush to the “Use of Military Force” on 18 September 2001, which unConstitutionally but instead only as a PR tactic enabled the U.S. to grab Afghanistan, and then Congress on 16 October 2002 voted even more slimily (and even more UnConstitutionally) “Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002” in preparation for the 20 March 2003 100% lie-based and totally illegal U.S. invasion of Iraq.

What the U.S. Congress is attempting to do here is to force the President to deal with today’s Russia as President FDR on 7 December 1941 (the day of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor) dealt with Japan.

Joe Biden isn’t sufficiently neoconservative to suit this Congress. They want — perhaps with their now giving the ‘hero’ of the day, Volodmyr Zelenskiy, the dictator of Ukraine, a big Congressional hug — to goad the President ultimately into requesting them to declare war against Russia. WW III? “Bring it on!” they urge.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

