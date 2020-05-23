U.S. bombers punish Estonia

Via The Baltic Word…

At the beginning of this month two U.S. Air Force strategic bombers B-1B Lancer conducted training bombing in mid-air at the Tapa training ground in Estonia.

This training area is located about 100 km from the borders of the Leningrad region of Russia. The tests were conducted as part of the NATO Spring Storm exercises. The press service of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces reported that maneuvers were held in Estonia from April 25 to May 8.

The day before, Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik said that the participation in the maneuvers of the American strategic bombers Rockwell International B-1 Lancer demonstrates the serious attitude of U.S. to the protection of the Baltic States.

Once again, American strategists are trying to show Russia their determination to defend the Baltic countries. However, such training bombing of strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force in Estonia near the Russian borders may threaten, first of all, the security of the Baltic States themselves.

It should be understood that in the event of a worsening military situation, it will not be difficult for Moscow to get rid of intractable neighbors, who have provided the United States with a place to deploy military equipment.

The paradox of today’s Estonia is this: any mention of the USSR is eradicated by all means in the country, monuments are demolished, and laws are passed to ban communist propaganda. Before the collapse of the USSR, Estonia was completely dependent on the Soviet Union. After its collapse, such a young and free Estonia immediately became dependent on the United States.

It is similar to the fact that one Baltic country, not having its own policy, seeks dependence on more powerful countries. Military maneuvers directed against Russia confirm this.

Such a situation in the region does not contribute to a calm and normal life. Neighbors need to have a friendly policy, and most importantly, be neutral. And, the more the Baltic States clearly manifest hostile military maneuvers, the flights of bombers that simulate the dumping of nuclear weapons, and other types of military “intimidation,” the less likely these countries will survive in the event of war.

