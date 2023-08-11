The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

U.S.-&-Allies Want Ukraine to Remain Corrupt

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On August 9th, Ukraine’s censor.net news site headlined “International partners are ready to accept that we may have corruption, it is impossible to overcome it quickly, – Marchenko”, and reported that Ukraine’s Minister of Finance, Serhii Marchenko, said that day in an interview on the radio network “Svoboda” (meaning “Freedom”), “Our partners [U.S.-&-allied governments] understand that the cleansing of the government cannot be done” by denying that the problem exists, and then he went on to say that, “They are ready to accept that we may have corruption. Because no one will say that we are at war and corruption is over. Because corruption may have moved to a different format during the war.”

Almost three weeks earlier, on July 23rd, censor.net had bannered “The dismissal of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) prosecutor”, and reported that,

On July 3, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office Oleksandr Omelchenko, who handled the case of Knyazev, the President of the Supreme Court … was made redundant along with his position. This unprecedented step of removing the prosecutor along with his position immediately after the detention of one of the country’s highest officials for bribery was carried out by the decision of the head of the SAPO [Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor Office] Oleksandr Klymenko together with the general prosecutor Andrii Kostin.

Klymenko’s and Kostin’s decision could be justified if a criminal case had been opened against Omelchenko, or if he had been detained while committing a crime, but in this case there are no official claims against Omelchenko at all.

On May 15, it was Omelchenko, together with a unit of NABU detectives, who exposed Supreme Court President Knyazev for bribery. …

At the moment, no grounds for making redundant the position of the prosecutor have been officially announced.

So: five weeks after the removal of Omelchenko and the cancellation of his office — the Prosecutor in the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office — that removal, and that cancellation, both remained unexplained (a full five weeks later).

However, the record is clear that this removal, and this cancellation, had occurred on July 3rd, which was around six weeks after Omelchenko had arrested Supreme Court President Vsevolod Knyazev for bribery.

On 15 May 2023, the news-site of Michael Bloomberg, one of the many U.S. billionaires who has strongly supported Ukraine against Russia and never complained about Obama’s having grabbed Ukraine in a February 2014 coup in order to turn Ukraine’s government against its neighboring Russia, had headlined “Ukraine’s Supreme Court Under Scrutiny in Anti-Corruption Probe: Prosecutors say they’ve uncovered ‘large-scale’ wrongdoing: Widespread graft was a key complaint during 2014 protests”, and opened:

Ukrainian investigators found “large-scale corruption” at the Supreme Court, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government has come under pressure to root out graft as a condition for joining the European Union.

Some judges on the court received “illegal gains,” the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, or NABU, and anti-corruption prosecutors said, without giving further details.

NABU announced the investigation late Monday in a statement on Facebook. Calls to the Supreme Court made after business hours were not answered.

Earlier: Police Facelift and Gem Raid Can’t Buff Ukraine Graft Record

Ukraine has been reforming its court system since 2014 after massive street rallies toppled the government of President Viktor Yanukovych. A key demand of the protesters was that the authorities confront corruption that had become entrenched in the years after the country became indepedent [sp.] after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Of course the thousands of anticorruption demonstrators had had no idea that they were simply being used to front for a U.S.-planned coup to be carried out, behind the scenes, by rabidly anti-Russian Ukrainian and other nazis, to take control in a new Ukrainian government.

On August 6th, I headlined “IMF Has ‘Loaned’ $115B to Ukraine Without Requiring Any Proof Where It Went”, and connected all of this to the U.S. government’s similarly blocking any audit of its ‘loans’ and donations to Ukraine, and also to the most famous example of the U.S.-and-allied corruption in Ukraine, which is the specific case of Hunter and Joe Biden and the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Also, on 31 October 2019, the great pro-Republican-Party, anti-Democratic-Party, investigative journalist John Solomon, had headlined at his blog “Debunking some of the Ukraine scandal myths about Biden and election interference”, and he wrote — and linked to the evidence — about the American press’s 9 “Myths” (lies) against Trump, and for Biden, regarding Ukraine. The fourth of them concerned the event on 7 December 2015, when Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine’s President Poroshenko to fire the government’s investigator into what now is known to be the Biden family’s graft-operation in Ukraine concerning the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, on whose board sat Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

The CIA-edited and written Wikipedia, which blacklists (blocks from linking to) sites that aren’t CIA-approved, has an article about “John Solomon (political commentator)”, which smears him without so much as even alleging any falsehood in his lengthy journalistic career, and this is one way of a propagandist (such as Wikipedia is) clearly demonstrating that it’s propaganda instead of honest. However, what that Wiki article says about Solomon (other than their smear-phrases such as “conspiracy theorist” — which is typically used as a smear by the routinely conspiratorial CIA) is actually true. So: how can a piece of propaganda be true? It happens by playing upon the prejudices that are common within its audience, and this is commonly done by means of innuendo; so, that’s what this Wiki article does, against Solomon. Apparently, it’s all that the CIA can find against him.

On 20 June 2019, ABC News did an excellent news-report quoting and providing evidence against the truthfulness of both Joe Biden’s and Hunter Biden’s statements that they had “never” discussed Hunter’s business dealings. And now it is conclusively documented that both of them were lying about this, and that each of the two received a $5 million bribe for getting Victor Shokin, Ukraine’s investigator who was assembling a case against Burisma, fired. Despite Joe Biden’s repeated tales that he was against corruption when demanding that Ukraine’s President Poroshenko fire Viktor Shokin for NOT investigating Burisma, the reality was the opposite: he was demanding that Shokin be fired because Shokin WAS investigating Burisma.

The West’s blatherings against the corruption in countries that they want to “regime-change” are simply more corruption in their own countries. The U.S. empire is at least as corrupt as were any that have preceded it. And EVERY empire is built upon corruption. It’s the only way that imperialism can be carried out.

