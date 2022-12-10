The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Twitter files targeting Trump. Putin, trust at ZERO with west. EU Greek MEP World Cup bribes. U/1
Topic 804
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.