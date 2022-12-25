The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Twitter Files, “OGA” censoring foreign policy news. Iran warns Podolyak. Sunak soup kitchen. U/1
ITV News on Twitter: “”Are you sorting the economy out?””That’s exactly what I’m trying to do,” Rishi Sunak responds to a homeless man at a London shelter today while serving him breakfastThe PM says the government has pledged £2 billion to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping over three years pic.twitter.com/cQNcyeNeqh / Twitter”
