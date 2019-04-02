Turkish Lira under attack as U.S. halts shipment of F-35 jet equipment (Video)

Connect with us

Turkish Lira under attack as U.S. halts shipment of F-35 jet equipment

Alex Christoforou

17 hours ago

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the weakening Turkish lira which dropped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, after reaching 5.6125 against the US Dollar. Lira volatility comes after the United States halted delivery of equipment related to the F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey.

Erdogan continues to push forward with the purchase of Russian S-400s, against US and NATO warnings to halt the order of the advanced Russian air defense system.

Via Reuters

The disagreement over the F-35 is the latest of a series of diplomatic disputes between the United States and Turkey, foremost among which are Turkish demands that the United States extradite Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, differences over Middle East policy and the war in Syria, and sanctions on Iran.

U.S. officials have told their Turkish counterparts they will not receive further shipments of F-35 related equipment needed to prepare for the arrival of the stealth fighter aircraft, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Washington’s step to block delivery of the jet comes amid fears in the United States and other NATO allies, that radar on the Russian S-400 missile system will learn how to spot and track the F-35, making it less able to evade Russian weapons.

“The lira is under pressure as now the focus is back on structural problems for the Turkish economy,” said Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management.

Is Turkey “City Zero” in Global Contagion, via Tom Luongo:

Last year Turkey’s lira crisis quickly morphed into a Euro-zone crisis as Italian bond yields blew higher and the euro quickly reversed off a major Q1 high near $1.25.

It nearly sparked a global emerging market meltdown and subsequent melt-up in the dollar.

This week President Erdogan of Turkey banned international short-selling of the Turkish lira in response to the Federal Reserve’s complete reversal of monetary policy from its last rate hike in December.

The markets responded to the Fed with a swift and deepening of the U.S. yield curve inversion. Dollar illiquidity is unfolding right in front of our eyes.

Turkish credit spreads, CDS rates and Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves all put under massive pressure. Unprecedented moves in were seen as the need for dollars has seized up the short end of the U.S. paper market.

Martin Armstrong talked about this yesterday:

The government [Turkey] simply trapped investors and refuses to allow transactions out of the Turkish lira. Turkey’s stand-off with investors has unnerved traders globally, pushing the world ever closer to a major FINANCIAL PANIC come this May 2019.
There is a major liquidity crisis brewing that could pop in May 2019.

Martin’s timing models all point to May as a major turning point. And the most obvious thing occurring in May is the European Parliamentary elections which should see Euroskeptics take between 30% and 35% of seats, depending on whether Britain stands for EU elections or not.

That depends on Parliament and the EU agreeing to a longer extension of Brexit in the next two weeks.

Parliament has created “Schroedinger’s Brexit,” neither alive nor dead but definitely bottled up in a box no one dares open. And they want to keep it that way for as long as possible. Their hope is outlasting Leavers into accepting staying in the gods-forsaken fiscal and political black hole that is the European Union.

But back to Turkey. To me this looks like a very dangerous game that Erdogan is playing with the markets to remind everyone just how fragile the financial system is. Now that a real Brexit back on the table thanks to the British Parliament his gambit takes on even more significance.

I don’t credit Erdogan with understanding this complexity anymore than I credit most Remainer MP’s understanding the true stakes of defying Brexit.

If he did he wouldn’t lift this foreign investor trap until Jean-Claude Juncker drank himself to death after a Hitlerian tirade of memetic proportions.

Juncker after Merkel’s Deal Failed a Third Time

That’s the problem with politicians. Their own narrow interest has out-sized effects on the rest of the world because of the power they wield.

The core problem is that Turkey’s companies owe an enormous sum in corporate debt that is payable in dollars. What Erdogan has done is prioritize lira for them to pay their dollar obligations while barring anyone else from attacking the lira at the same time.

This morning at Money and Markets I talked why this is happening:

I don’t know for sure what’s happening here but I do know that the U.S. is playing hardball on anyone who is maintaining any economic ties to Iran, criticizing Israel and/or backing President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela while we try and regime change him.
Turkey is doing all three of these things. And the combination of U.S. anger at Turkey’s sliding into the BRICS orbit, Turkey’s indebtedness and EU contagion risk creates a potentially explosive situation in credit and currency markets that Armstrong is now warning could become ground zero for the next financial crisis.

Erdogan’s proxy weapon in this fight is zombie banks in Europe. And not just any banks, some of the biggest banks in Europe. Zerohedge put out the list of the five European banks most exposed to Turkey according to Goldman Sachs.

With that disclaimer in mind, Goldman claims that Turkey exposure of EU banks is “limited in scope and scale” as Turkey accounted for <1% of total EAD and c.1% of Net Profit for Goldman’s EU banks coverage in 2018: of more 50 banks under Goldman coverage, five have Turkey exposure of >1% of total EAD, with gross exposure ranging from 10% of EAD for BBVA, 5% for Unicredit to 2% or less for ING (2%), BNP (2%) and ISP (1%). Also worth noting that European banks tend not to have 100% ownership of Turkish subsidiaries, so one needs to adjust for the actual shareholding.

The biggest banks in Italy, France and the Netherlands have multi-billion dollar exposure to a default on Turkish corporate debt.

Bank Total EAD (billions) Turkey
BBVA 699.8 68.2
Unicredit 837.9 41.1
BNP Paribas 1559 24.6
ING 890.3 15.3
Intesa San Paolo 616.5 3.9

 

Erdogan is staring at a major push-back from the U.S. and the EU over cozying up to Russia and it will not stop until he is removed from power.

As all of these interdependent systems, unintended consequences and perverse incentives have brought us to a very precarious moment in time.

Unspoken during all of the Brexit talk is the potential for real dislocation in the financial markets if the divorce is finalized to Brexiteer’s satisfaction. But the costs will be born hardest not on the working class but the financial and political class.

This is what is behind Project Fear and the slow motion betrayal of the Brexit Referendum of 2016. It is not the temporary inconvenience of having to pay 3% more for Italian wines or an extra ten minutes in line to take a holiday in France for the middle-class Briton Remainers who marched on London last weekend.

It is The Davos Crowd and their quislings in the British Civil Service and Brussels Byzantine Bureaucracy are the ones with trillions in assets at risk.

It is the British Deep State, so committed to the EU it helped back a coup against the President of the U.S. framing him as a Russian stooge straight out of a John LeCarre novel.

The mandarins who run the EU see their political project at risk. Turkey was a country slated to be subsumed by the murk of the EU.

And Erdogan put the kibosh on that after his country was nearly destroyed by U.S. incompetence in atomizing Syria. He has now emerged as a key political opponent of Brussels, as important as Viktor Orban in Hungary, Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio in Italy or Vladimir Putin in Russia.

So it should come as no surprise that Turkey is emerging as the emerging market that comes under currency duress during this period of great uncertainty about the EU’s future.

Markets are finally taking these threats much more seriously now than they did last year. I told you then Turkey would survive. Qatar, China and Russia all came to Erdogan’s side to help Turkey through the shock.

But it was only a test of his resolve. It was a crucible to see if he could be brought back on side. And once Pastor Andrew Brunson was returned, the pressure on the lira mysteriously subsided.

But it’s clear with the way things have gone in Syria and with his opposition to Israel’s decisions recently that Erdogan is not redeemable as a NATO asset anymore. And the only reason Turkey hasn’t been kicked out of NATO is because treaties outlast leaders.

That’s why Brussels wants this Brexit deal and none other. It is a treaty which ensures the U.K. as a vassal state in perpetuity.

The U.S. equity markets just ended Q1 with the S&P 500’s highest closing quarterly price in history. The Dow Jones Industrials rallied to close just shy of 26,000. U.S. Treasuries are trading below the Fed’s benchmark rate throughout most of the yield curve.

And gold is holding onto $1300 despite furious selling above $1325 as traders scramble for dollars.

Since the equity markets peaked near the end of Q3 of last year, more than $5 trillion in debt globally has been pushed to negative yields as of Monday.

The number is not near a record $10 trillion.

The German yield curve is negative out to 10 years.

The sound you hear is the air leaving the room as the world wakes up to the fact that no one in charge has any clue as to how to fix any of the messes they have created.

The mad scramble for collateral has begun. And the zombie plague may have been unleashed in Istanbul.

To support more work like this and get access to exclusive commentary, stock picks and analysis tailored to your needs join my more than 235 Patrons on Patreon and see if I have what it takes to help you navigate a world going slowly mad.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Erdogan is fed up with Nato, and rightly so. Let’s hope that Turkey will leave Nato soon.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
April 2, 2019 18:41
joseoh cachia
Guest
joseoh cachia

This gives you reason never to import anything from the USA.
You will always remain at its mercy (if it has any).

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
April 2, 2019 19:30
Smoking Eagle
Guest
Smoking Eagle

Turkey (and other countries) should buy from Russia instead because Russia honours its agreements whereas the US time and time again does not. The US cannot be trusted..

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
April 2, 2019 21:10
Cudwieser
Guest
Cudwieser

Be kind. Americas lack of commitment to a deal is often a blessing in disguise. I took the US to Prove Russian tech by failing when Russia succeeded.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
April 3, 2019 02:24
cymatics
Guest
cymatics

This is completely off topic, please forgive me, but i have been wondering about whatever happened to Mark Sleboda who was a regular on crosstalk. Does anyone know why he doesn’t appear anymore?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
April 2, 2019 21:45
Cudwieser
Guest
Cudwieser

Let me see. Wait for parts for a flawed aircraft that’ll bankrupt a fickle economy or buy proven tech cheaper and re-allign the economy…? And we’re discussing Eddies buying habits…Why?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
April 3, 2019 00:17
regolo gellini
Guest
regolo gellini

The US will not deliver the F35 to Turkey ? It’s a good job that will rejoice the Turks because that “lemon” is a poisonous one and many countries are experiencing reality and regret to have been bribed by Lockheed once again 🙂

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
April 3, 2019 02:13

RussiaGate: “Why Did This Ever Start In The First Place?”

No item that could link the words Trump and Russia was too small to add to the pile of pseudo-evidence.
The Duran

Published

18 hours ago

on

April 2, 2019

By

Authored by Peter van Buren via WeMeantWell.com:

Trump and the Russians has created an army of “Mueller Truthers,” demanding additional investigations. But Republicans are also demanding to know more, specifically how the FBI came to look into collusion, and what that tells us about the tension between America’s political and intelligence worlds. In Rudy Giuliani’s words “Why did this ever start in the first place?”

The primordial ooze for all things Russia began in spring 2016 when the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee, through a company called Fusion GPS, hired former MI6 intelligence agent Christopher Steele to compile a report (“the dossier”) on whatever ties to Russia he could find for Donald Trump.

Steele’s assignment was not to investigate impartially, but to gather dirt aggressively – opposition research, or oppo. He assembled second and third hand stories, then used anonymous sources and Internet chum to purported reveal Trump people roaming about Europe asking various Russians for help, promising sanctions relief, and trading influence for financial deals. Steele also claimed the existence of a “pee tape,” kompromat Putin used to control Trump.

Creating the dossier was only half of Steele’s assignment. The real work was to insert the dossier into American media and intelligence organizations to prevent Trump from winning the election. While only a so-so fiction writer, Steele proved to be a master at running his information op against America.

In July 2016 Steele met with over a dozen reporters to promote his dossier, with little success. It could not be corroborated. Steele succeeded mightily, however, in pushing his information deep into the FBI via three simultaneous channels, including the State Department, and via Senator John McCain, who was pitched by a former British ambassador retired to work now for Christopher Steele’s own firm.

But the most productive channel into the FBI was Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr. Ohr’s wife Nellie worked for Fusion GPS, the front company for Steele, having previously done contract work for the CIA. Nellie passed the dossier to her husband, along with her own paid oppo research, so that he could use his credibility at DOJ to hand-carry the work into the FBI. Bruce Ohr, despite acknowledging it broke all rules of protocol and evidence handling, did just that on July 30, 2016. He stressed to then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe the material was uncorroborated and had been compiled by Christopher Steele, who wanted it used to stop Trump.

The dossier landed in welcoming hands. The FBI immediately opened an unprecedented investigation called Crossfire Hurricane into the Trump campaign. It sent agents to London to meet Australian ambassador Alexander Downer, who claimed to have evidence George Papadopoulos, one of Trump’s junior-level advisers, was talking to Russians about Hillary’s emails. The FBI’s timing of the new investigation into Trump – only days after they closed their investigation into Clinton’s email server – can be considered a coincidence by those of good heart.

Peter Strzok, the senior FBI agent managing the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and Lisa Page, a lawyer on his team (the two were also lovers), purposefully kept investigation details from political appointees at DOJ to the extent that only five people actually knew the full measure of what was going on, ostensibly to prevent leaks.

In fact, the point seems to have been to avoid oversight, given how weak the evidence was supporting something as grave as the Republican nominee committing treason. If you are looking behind the headlines for why Trump fired Andrew McCabe, besides his personal sympathies for Hillary, look there. Strzok and Page appear to have had an agenda of their own. In a text they wrote “Page: ‘[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Strzok: ‘No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.’”

With a wave of a hand the dossier the FBI was warned was partisan bunk was transformed into evidence. Steele himself morphed from paid opposition researcher to paid clandestine source for the FBI, with the fact that he had recently retired from a foreign intelligence service, British or not, ignored. It was all just an excuse anyway to unleash the vast intelligence machine against Trump, the imagined Manchurian Candidate.

Papadopoulos, the man in London, as a linchpin was also preposterous. He was a kid on the edges of the campaign, who “bumped into” a shady Russian professor who just happened to dangle the most explosive thing ever, Hillary’s emails. Papadopoulos then met the Aussie ambassador to Britain, Alex Downer. Papadopoulos gets drunk, tells the tale, which then falls whole into the FBI’s lap. Ambassador Downer, by the way, had previously arranged a $25 million donation to the Clinton Foundation. Papadopoulos was introduced to Downer by an Australian intelligence agent who knew him through her boyfriend, stationed at the Israeli embassy as a “political officer.”

Carter Page’s case was more of the same. Page, as a key actor in the Steele dossier, wold serve as an early excuse to get FISA surveillance eyes and ears on the Trump campaign. The FBI had a paid CIA asset, University of Cambridge professor and American citizen Stefan A. Halper, contact Page and dangle questions about access to Clinton emails.

Halper had earlier been trying separately to entrap Papadopoulos (the professor offered the inexperienced campaign aide $3,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to London to write a white paper about energy), and also met with Trump campaign co-chair Sam Clovis in late August, offering his services as an adviser. Clovis declined. Ultimately both Papadopoulos and Page also rebuffed Halper, though both would later encounter a young woman in London claiming to be Halper’s assistant who tried to reinterest the boys.

Though to obtain multiple FISA warrants the FBI characterized him as an “agent of a foreign power,” Carter Page was never charged with anything. Halper dropped off the media’s radar, but is almost certainly a US intelligence asset. He had earlier worked with British intelligence to pay for Michael Flynn to visit the UK. Halper’s main US-based funding source is an internal Pentagon think tank. The Washington Post reported Halper had in the past worked for CIA directly. Halper was implicated in a 1980s spying scandal in which CIA officials gave inside information on the Carter administration to the GOP. Halper also married into a senior CIA official’s family.

It is clear the FBI was desperately trying to infiltrate Halper into the Trump campaign as part of a full-blown intel op, recruiting against Trump’s vulnerable junior staff. Even though the recruitment failed, the bits and pieces learned in the process were good enough for government work. At issue was that Steele’s dossier formed a key argument in favor of a FISA warrant to spy on Trump personnel. The dossier was corroborated in part in the warrant application by citing news reports that later turned out to be themselves based on the Steele dossier. In intelligence work, this is known as cross-contamination, a risky amateur error the FBI seems to have taken a chance on hoping the FISA judge would not know enough to question it. The gamble worked.

The FBI needed something as backup, so their investigation into Trump, now focused on the FISA surveillance, could be said not to have rested entirely on the dubious Steele dossier. Surveillance, intended and incidental, would eventually include Jeff SessionsSteve BannonCarter PagePaul ManafortRichard GatesMichael Cohen, and likely Trump himself.

Had Hillary won the story would have ended there, in fact, likely would never have come to light. But with Trump’s victory, the dossier had one more job to do: prep the public for all to come.

There has been no discussion as to why, in possession of information the FBI seemed to believe showed the Russians were running a global full-court press to themselves recruit inside Trump’s inner circle, Trump was never offered a defensive briefing. Such a warning – hey, you are in danger – is common inside government. But in Trump’s case it never happened. Instead, in echo of the dark Hoover years, the FBI used its information to try and take down Trump, not protect him.

Though the dossier had already been widely shared inside the media, the State Department, and the intelligence community, it was only on January 6, 2017 Comey briefed it to president-elect Trump. No one really knows what was said in that meeting, but we do know after holding the dossier since summer 2016, only four days after the Trump-Comey meeting Buzzfeed published the document and the world learned about the pee tape. Many believe someone in the intel community gave “permission” to the media, signaling Brennan, Clapper, Hayden, et al, would begin making publicstatements the dossier “could be true.”

John Brennan was a regular on television and other media claiming over two years there was evidence of contacts between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, pimping off his time as CIA director to suggest he had inside information. He went as far as testifying before Congress in May 2017 that there was evidence of contacts between Russian officials and Trump campaign figures, though now says he might have been given “bad information.”

After that, no item that could link the words Trump and Russia was too small to add to the pile of pseudo-evidence.

It would be easy to dismiss all this as a wacky conspiracy theory if it wasn’t in fact the counter-explanation to the even wackier, disproved theory Donald Trump was a Russian asset. It is possible to see Russiagate as a political assassination attempt, using law enforcement as the weapon. Someone might do well to double-check if Christopher Steele was in Dealey Plaza during the Kennedy assassination.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Patriarch Bartholomew’s Geopolitical Game in Ukraine is Putting Syrian Christians at Risk

The Syrian conflict had placed a target on the back every Christian in the nation.
The Duran

Published

18 hours ago

on

April 2, 2019

By

Submitted By Andrew Matthews:

In 2011 the Syrian conflict commenced. Influenced and supported by foreign aggressors, a war against the government of President Bashar al-Assad would drag Syria into its darkest period. President Assad, a member of the minority Alawite sect, and devoted protector of religious minorities in his nation–which includes, among others, Christians, Shia Muslims, and Yazidis–had run afoul of the hardline Islamists, or terrorists, in both his nation and abroad. Tragically, these Islamists had been empowered by American and Saudi money, and soon religious, and even ethnic, minorities in Syria found their towns and cities overrun by terrorist groups, such as ISIS, who turned women into sex slaves, tortured and executed thousands of people, even using such means as crucifixion against their victims. Yet, this did not detour the US’s support, both financially and militarily, for the supposed “moderate rebels’” war against the legal government of Syria. In fact, these “moderate rebels” came from all over the world to fight “jihad” against President Assad, and to tear the Syrian nation apart in order to replace it with an Islamic state so extreme that it would make the Taliban blush. According to respected journalist Dan Kovalik, who bases his conclusion in part on a US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) document, the US and Israel, and no doubt also Saudi Arabia, desired the establishment of a Salafist Muslim caliphate in eastern Syria, since this would further their political goals in the region.[1]

The Syrian conflict had placed a target on the back every Christian in the nation. Sadly, even Orthodox Patriarch John Yazigi of Antioch’s own brother, Metropolitan Boulos, would find himself a victim of anti-Assad terrorism. In April 2013, Metropolitan Boulos and Metropolitan Youhanna Ibrahim of the Syriac Orthodox Church, were on their way to Aleppo on a humanitarian mission, when their car was stopped by a group of armed Chechen Islamists. The Christian hierarchs’ driver, Deacon Fatuh, was murdered by the terrorists, while the two metropolitans were kidnapped, not to be heard from again. There can be little doubt that if not for nations like the US, who worked to destabilize Syria through their support of the terrorists, that these Chechens would not have been given the opportunity to commit this heinous crime. Yet, this is, of course, but one example out of the thousands of murders and kidnappings of innocent men, women, and children, that have taken place in Syria because of US foreign policy.

But what does this have to do with Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and the situation in Ukraine? At first glance, these two issues may appear completely unrelated, since Ukraine is geographically and culturally rather removed from that of Syria. However, these two situations are more related to one another than one may at first think.

What has prevented Syria from degenerating into a complete hell on earth, is that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have chosen to stand up for what is right, and have led their nations to the rescue of the beleaguered Syrian minorities, including the Christians, by taking an unequivocal stance against the terrorists seeking to create a caliphate from the nation. Yet, Washington has continued to oppose both Russian and Iranian support for the legal government of Syria, and, thus, the US has continued to work to undermine both Russia and Iran in Syria, as well as elsewhere in the world, putting Christians and other minorities in greater danger.

In light of these facts, it would seem obvious that Patriarch Bartholomew, himself a Christian hierarch, would stand firm with the suffering believers of Syria, and voice his support for one of their main foreign protectors, Russia. However, he has decided to do the exact opposite. In his desire to become the Orthodox equivalent of the Roman pontiff, he has hedged his bets on the US, and decided to become a tool of American imperialism, despite the horrific results it has had throughout the world, with Syria being but a recent example. As a tool of the US, Bartholomew has sought to undermine the canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine, simply because it has chosen to remain faithful to its spiritual shepherd, the Patriarch of Moscow. Bartholomew has done this by attempting to replace the Ukrainian Orthodox Church–a church which has spiritually united the Ukrainian and Russian people for centuries–with that of a ‘church’ of schismatic clergy, who are nothing more than a group of well-dressed charlatans, whose goal is to serve themselves politically and financially by bowing, not before the altar of Jesus Christ, but before the altar of American power and anti-Russian bigotry.

Bartholomew’s cozy relationship with US politicians has always been a cause of concern for those of who recognized the tragic results of decades upon decades of US foreign policy. The so-called “Green” Patriarch has even in the past had the likes of former-Vice President Joe Biden, whose son Hunter was given a position on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, and former-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, whose murderous hatred for the Serbian people is well-known, write glowing blurbs in support of vacuous and pandering books related to him. It is clear that the Patriarch and the US have been building their relationship for years, waiting for the moment when they could both scratch that profound itch on one another’s backs. Simply put, the US has found a tool in a man who dreams of being seen as something more than he is, i.e. the Orthodox Pope, and who desires to make the Patriarchate of Constantinople something that it was never intended to be, i.e. the Byzantine Vatican.

What is most unfortunate, however, is that Bartholomew’s delusions of grandeur are now undermining the safety of Christians in Syria. The Patriarch’s demonization of the Russian Orthodox Church, and, by extension, that of the Russian nation as a whole, is further empowering the US and its allies’ rhetoric against Russia’s heroic efforts in Syria, by once again painting Russia as the eternal bogeyman, who is bent on conquering the free world. Giving credence to such rhetoric risks turning an already Russophobic West even more in favour of attacking Russia and its allies at every turn, which in turn risks gaining further public support for attacks, military or otherwise, on the legal government of Syria. Moreover, Bartholomew is also working to weaken Russia by essentially creating his own anti-Russian ‘Orthodox’ church in Ukraine, that will serve the interests of the Ukrainian government, which itself is nothing more than a satellite government of the US. This will create potentially greater military disruptions on the Russian border, drawing Russia’s military and financial resources away from its humanitarian intervention in Syria, where they continue to play an essential role in battling the US backed terrorists, and protecting Christians and other innocents there. If Bartholomew cared even the slightest bit about the Christians who are being persecuted in Syria, he would have put aside his personal ambition, and stood beside Russia in their fight for the survival of Christians and other minorities in Syria, instead of becoming an ally of evil.

Patriarch Bartholomew is but one tool of the US, but any man who is willing to risk the lives of thousands of innocent people in the Middle East by sabotaging one of their essential protectors, not to mention by tearing apart the very church he claims to head, all for the sake of power, is behaving not like a Christian shepherd, but rather like a wolf dressed in the robes of a holy man.

Bibliography

Kovalik, Dan, The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran. New York: Skyhorse Publishing, 2018.

[1] Kovalik, Dan, The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran, (New York: Skyhorse Publishing, 2018), p. 21.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Is Washington Preparing the Groundwork for a Maidan Scenario in Venezuela?

Washington recognized Guaidó more than just an opposition leader; it recognized him, without a drop of legality, as the de-jure president of the Latin American country.

Published

18 hours ago

on

April 2, 2019

By

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Venezuela is home to the largest oil deposits in the world, which makes the political stakes involved much higher than they would be otherwise. Enter Juan Guaidó, Washington’s puppet leader in Caracas, who will be attempting to rally the country against legitimate (i.e., democratically elected by the people) President Nicolas Maduro next month.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has announced that April 6 will kick off a nationwide “tactical actions” as part of the so-called Operation Freedom protests, which are designed to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“On April 6 will be the first tactical actions of the # Operation Freedom across the country,” Guaidó declared over Twitter this week. “That day we must be ready, prepared and organized, with the Aid and Freedom Committees already formed. The rescue of Venezuela is in our hands!”

Is this the start of Maidan 2.0?

But first, who is Juan Guaidó? That’s a questioning worth pondering momentarily because just a few months ago, the overwhelming majority of Venezuelans – 81 percent of the population – had never heard of the young man before. That all changed when Guaidó, 35, was awakened by a phone call from none other than US Vice President Mike Pence. Literally overnight he had become the poster boy of the political opposition in Venezuela and leader of the National Assembly. “Juan Guaidó is a character that has been created for this circumstance,” Marco Teruggi, a sociologist and leading observer of Venezuelan politics, told the Grayzone. “It’s the logic of a laboratory – Guaidó is like a mixture of several elements that create a character who, in all honesty, oscillates between laughable and worrying.”

In fact, Washington recognized Guaidó more than just an opposition leader; it recognized him, without a drop of legality, as the de-jure president of the Latin American country (Just this week, Guaidó’s wife Fabiana Rosales was the guest of honor at the White House, as the media referred to her as “first lady” and “first-lady-in-waiting”).

Meanwhile, the US media has wasted no time placing the laurels on Guaidó’s young, inexperienced head, declaring the quiet coup d’ etat the “restoration of democracy” in a land where the election process, which provides its voters with a digital receipt, is considered to be the most transparent and reliable in the world. In other words, if Maduro is in office, which he is, it is due to the will of the people, not the will of Mike Pence.

So what should Venezuela expect on April 6 with the commencement of Guaidó’s organized protest? Anything is possible, but the likelihood of some sort of event or incident that will heighten the tensions in the country cannot be discounted. It certainly does not help that Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton warned in the past of “serious consequences” if any harm comes to Guaidó.

“Let me reiterate – there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaidó,” Bolton tweeted back in January. Those sorts of threats must be treated with extreme caution and due consideration. Suffice it to recall what followed like clockwork in Syria after such red-line threats were delivered about what would happen in the event of a chemical attack. Unsurprisingly, a chemical attack would eventually occur, whereupon the United States would immediately blame the event on the government, as opposed to the ragtag terrorist rebels who had infinitely more reason for resorting to such methods, and more so following such declarations from the US. In other words, should anything untoward happen to Guaidó, the West would have its perfect pretext for whatever follows next, which are better left to the imagination.

Although it appears as though Juan Guaidó’s popularity is on the wane – his motorcade was attacked by a pro-Maduro crowd just this week, while turnout for his anti-government marches has been reportedly dwindling – Caracas took the step of barring him from holding public office for 15 years due to irregularities in his financial records. According to the State Comptroller, Juan Guaidó has taken 90 international trips without indicating who provided the estimated $94,000 in expenses.

“We’re going to continue in the streets,” Guaidó responded.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, a number of government officials are taking a very unhealthy interest, if not suspicious interest, in what is happening in Caracas. Senator Marco Rubio, for example, sounds worse than any opposition figure in Venezuela, and tweets about practically nothing else than what is happening south of the border. On one particularly lamentable occasion, Rubio was delusional enough to actually post before-and-after images of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The first showed him in power, the second just moments before being brutally murdered by a street mob. It boggles the mind to think that this man, who has a strange penchant for quoting Bible verse while fomenting for violent upheaval, stood on a platform as a Republican presidential hopeful.

In any case, there have been several events that strongly suggest that the United States has some sort of plan to bring about the crisis that could lift Guaidó into power, as well as open up the Latin American oil industry to foreign private interests, as he has already promised to do.

First, there is the well-documented incident from last month in which a ‘humanitarian supply’ truck, attempting to cross into Venezuela from Colombia, was torched. The US quickly blamed the incident on Maduro, however, video footage seems to indicate that it was actually anti-government protesters who carried out the attack with the use of Molotov cocktails.

Meanwhile, the beleaguered Latin American country has suffered a spate of electricity blackouts this month, which Maduro has been quick to blame on the United States. Guaidó, of course, blamed the outages on the “incompetence” of the Maduro government. However, Maduro may be forgiven for seeing the hand of the United States every time the lights go out. In fact, such things were discussed years ago, as revealed in a Wikileaks email dump that show even during the reign of Hugo Chavez, the problem of energy supplies was considered as a crowbar to break down the government. The following email was from Stratfor, which provides intelligence analysis.

“A key to Chavez’s current weakness is the decline in the electricity sector. There is the grave possibility that some 70 percent of the country’s electricity grid could go dark as soon as April 2010… This could be the watershed event, as there is little that Chavez can do to protect the poor from the failure of that system. This would likely have the impact of galvanizing public unrest in a way that no opposition group could ever hope to generate.”

Now, to what degree, if any, the United States may be tempted to hack/attack the Venezuelan power grid is anybody’s guess, but it certainly does not seem to be beyond the realm of possibility. And this could explain why the United States is so rattled by the presence of some 100 Russian cyber specialists in Venezuela, which arrived last week.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia’s relations with Venezuela are conducted “in strict accordance with the Constitution of this country and in full respect of its legislation.”

Understandably, the last thing that Moscow would like to see is yet another regime change fiasco, this time in Caracas, similar to the one that occurred on its border in Ukraine with the Maidan uprising, which continues to wreak havoc on global relations. In that sense, the global community can only hope that common sense and scruples wins out over opportunism and rogue politics, all in the name of oil profits.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

