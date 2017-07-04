Turkish FM puts Cyprus peace talks in crisis

The remarks will not help the current peace talks in Geneva.

Peace talks for Cyprus have faced a grave setback after Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu explicitly ruled out withdrawing Turkish troops from Cyprus, a sovereign state that Turkey has partly occupied since 1974.

Cavusoglu called the removal of Turkish troops a “non-starter” and told groups representing Greek Cypriots to “wake-up” if they thought that such an option would be realistic.

Most Greek Cypriot activists continue to demand the full withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus as conditions for reunification.

Peace talks continue in Geneva.